Crown Prince of Japan receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and expressed their wishes for Japan and its people to achieve more progress and development.

The Crown Prince of Japan, in turn, conveyed his greeting to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and extended reciprocal wishes for the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and develop joint cooperation. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern and discussed the latest developments in the region.

Prince Naruhito welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, emphasising his country's eagerness to strengthen relations with the UAE in various sectors. He also praised the UAE's achievements in terms of a comprehensive cultural renaissance, thanks to the vision of its leadership.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's keenness to further advance the unique and strong ties with Japan.