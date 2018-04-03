Abdullah bin Zayed meets Japanese Education Minister

During the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Japan, they discussed bilateral relations and means of developing them in various fields, including education, science and technology and space exploration.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with Japan in all fields, including education, especially with the presence of a number of UAE students studying in Japanese universities, as well as a number of Japanese students studying in UAE universities.

Minister Hayashi, in turn, welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, emphasising the deep bilateral ties between the UAE and Japan, and the keenness of both countries' leaderships to enhance them in various fields. He also praised the high level of education and cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE, which will boost cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Khaled Amran Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Japan.