Japanese PM receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and expressed their wishes for Japan to achieve more progress and development.

The Prime Minister, in turn, conveyed his greeting to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and extended reciprocal wishes for the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing and developing cooperation between the UAE and Japan in all fields including technology, agriculture, renewable energy, defence and space exploration. They also discussed the latest developments in the region and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the historical relations between the UAE and Japan and the keenness of both countries' leaderships to enhance them in various fields.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in turn, welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, emphasising its importance in developing mutual cooperation.

The meeting was attended by the UAE Ambassador to Japan, Khaled Amran Al Ameri.