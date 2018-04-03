Mohammed bin Rashid receives Bahraini FM

The Bahraini Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and his wishes for the UAE to achieve more progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid exchanged views on a number of issues related to the regional situation, and means of maintaining the security and stability of the region as well as the brotherly relations between the UAE and Bahrain. They also discussed ways of enhancing fraternal cooperation for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, President of Dubai Press Club and Chairperson of the Arab Media Forum Organising Committee.