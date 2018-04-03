Mohammed bin Rashid attends Arab Media Forum launch

His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, President of Dubai Press Club and Chairperson of the AMF Organising Committee, also attended the launch ceremony.

Held under the theme ‘Impactful Media Trends’, the 2018 edition of AMF is set to bring together more than 2,500 prominent regional and international media figures and thoughts leaders. Apart from high-profile local speakers, the two-day event features 50 speakers representing 20 countries from across the Arab region and the world.

Al Marri delivered a speech in which she welcomed AMF attendees. She highlighted the topics to be covered during the Forum, especially the relationship between the media and the changes taking place in the Arab world.

"The strategic objective we have sought since the beginning of the Arab Media Forum is how to improve the constructive role of the media and create an environment that ensures its participation in supporting the Arab development process," she added.

During the AMF Main Dialogue Session, Muntaha Al Ramahy, Anchor at Al Arabiya News Channel, held discussions with Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Khalid spoke about the depth and strength of ties between Bahrain and the UAE. He praised the UAE's developments and great strides achieved as a result of the nation's hard work and commitment to success.

The Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs also covered the latest development movement witnessed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adding that these developments are for the benefit of the region as a whole.

Commenting on the current situation in Qatar, Sheikh Khalid ruled out possibilities for reconciliations in light of the Qatari Government's 'shocking' positions and actions.

Discussions then turned to Bahrain's relations with Iran. Sheikh Khalid said that the current Iranian regime poses a great challenge to the region, as result of its policies of intervening in the affairs of states within the region, adding that the Iranian population is also suffering as a result of the regimes policies.

As for the U.S.-Gulf relations, he described them as historic and reaching new levels of alliance based on regional stability, adding that these ties, at present, are at their best, with promising prospects.