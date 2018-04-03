Humaid Al Nuaimi receives Ajman Radio caller Ali Al Mazrouei

He added that all citizens and residents have the right to complain or raise issues that concern their daily lives, and their problems should be considered so they can live decent lives.

Sheikh Humaid made this statement while receiving, Tuesday in his court, Ali Mohammed Al Mazrouei, in the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman. Al Mazrouei called Radio Four in Ajman Monday and raised the issue of price rises and their impact on living standards.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid praised the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his efforts to solve the problems facing citizens, through his ongoing initiatives.

He also praised the immediate response of his brother, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to provide for the current needs of citizens and their families while ordering a detailed study on underprivileged citizens and the immediate provision of their requirements.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid stressed that the UAE will not hesitate to assist underprivileged citizens while adding that its leadership always aims to provide citizens with all the requirements of a decent and prosperous life.