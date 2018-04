In his message, the Ruler of Fujairah expressed his congratulations to President el-Sisi, wishing him success in his duties and hope for further progress and prosperity for the Egyptian people.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad reaffirmed the strong and historical ties - both on the official and public levels - that bind the UAE and Egypt.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar message to the Egyptian President on the occasion.