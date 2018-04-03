Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates el-Sisi on re-election

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Speaking on a telephone call on Sunday evening, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes to the Egyptian government and people to attain further development and prosperous life over the coming era, affirming that the UAE and Egypt enjoy strong and historical ties on both the official and public levels.



For his part, the President of Egypt thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and commended the strong strategic cooperation between his country and the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan that, he said, sets an example for strong relationships between the Arab countries.



El-Sisi also expressed his aspirations for continuing cooperation between the two brotherly countries over the coming period in addressing the challenges besetting Arab national security.