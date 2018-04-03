Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates el-Sisi on re-election

  • Tuesday 03, April 2018 in 1:20 AM
  • His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on his re-election for a second term in the presidential elections that took place recently.
Speaking on a telephone call on Sunday evening, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes to the Egyptian government and people to attain further development and prosperous life over the coming era, affirming that the UAE and Egypt enjoy strong and historical ties on both the official and public levels.

For his part, the President of Egypt thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and commended the strong strategic cooperation between his country and the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan that, he said, sets an example for strong relationships between the Arab countries.

El-Sisi also expressed his aspirations for continuing cooperation between the two brotherly countries over the coming period in addressing the challenges besetting Arab national security.