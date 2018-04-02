UAE delivers firefighting equipment to Aden Civil Defence

The equipment include 113 respirators, 110 firefight suits, 200 gloves, 300 helmets, and 94 masks.

"We sincerely appreciate this noble support provided by the UAE to the Civil Defence Apparatus in Aden," said Sultan Mijahid, Deputy Director of Civil Defence Department in Aden.

The continued support delivered by the UAE under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has contributed to substantially developing the civil defence capabilities which have significantly deteriorated after the coup staged by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militias who destroyed all our resources and equipment," he said, paying tribute to the supportive stance of the UAE government and people for Yemenis to survive their calamities.