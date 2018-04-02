UAE, Japan advancing bilateral relations

The dialogue is envisaged by the MoU signed by Sheikh Abdullah during his visit to Japan in April last year on accelerating coordination between the two sides.

During the meeting, where Taro Kono, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs represented his country, Sheikh Abdullah underlined the importance attached by both governments to advance bilateral relations to a higher level across all fields. The Japanese Foreign Minister, for his part, underscored the privileged ties between the two countries.

"The partnership between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Japan's INPEX is not but a further step on the path toward cultivating stronger bilateral relations and advancing them to embrace more areas of collaboration," said Sheikh Abdullah during the news conference organised following the meeting.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Emirati students joining different Japanese high schools," said Sheikh Abdullah, hailing the progress achieved by the UAE-based Japanese school in drawing Emirati student to come aboard the Japanese curricula.

"Talks with the Japanese Foreign Minister addressed a number of initiatives in areas of science, technology and education and ways of bolstering ties in the field of aviation," added Sheikh Abdullah. noting that the UAE is looking forward to the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which, he said, is likely to provide more momentum to joint cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE support for Japan in facing the challenges represented by the ballistic missiles launched by N. Korea, which Sheikh Abdullah terms as a threat to international peace and security, noting in this score that the UAE is facing a similar challenge posed by Iran - two countries, which, Sheikh Abdullah said, have to respect relevant international conventions and their neighbours' sovereignty.

For his part, the Japanese Foreign Minister said relations between Japan and the UAE are continually progressing across the political,, economic, technological and space domains.

"The oil concessions granted to Japan by the UAE which expired in March 2018 have been renewed and we are thankful for the decision of renewal which translates the historical relations between the two countries. " said the Japanese Minister. He expressed hope that the renewed partnership would further contribute to accelerating cooperation in other domains.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Al Amri, the UAE Ambassador to japan.