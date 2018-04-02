Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Saif bin Zayed, Sheikhs offer condolences on death of Owaidah Al Khaili

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, also offered their condolences on the death of Owaidah bin Suheil Al Khaili.

Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and a host of citizens and residents also offered their condolences during their visit to the mourning majlis in Al Ain.

They expressed their sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.