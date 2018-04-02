Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of 21st DGEP

"The Dubai Government Excellence Programme has been the engine over the past 21 years to develop services, improve policies and build up efficiencies at the Government of Dubai and has proved to be a model to be copied by the region's countries," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Ruler of Dubai also attended the award ceremony that took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group , and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, also attended the awards ceremony, in addition to a number of senior Dubai government officials.