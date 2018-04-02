Ajman Ruler issues Emiri Decree on Central Administration for Legal Affairs

Decree No. 3 for 2018 stipulates that the Central Administration for Legal Affairs, which was established according to Emiri Decree No.10 for 2014, is to be reorganised and will continue to be directly managed by the Chairman of the Executive Council while its official name can be abbreviated to the "Central Legal Affairs."

It also has the legal authority to manage its tasks, perform its duties and exercise its powers, according to the provisions of the Decree.

Starting on the date when the new Decree comes into effect, Emiri Decree No. 10 for 2014 will be effectively cancelled, as well as any related articles or provisions mentioned in any other local legislation that do not comply with the new Decree, without compromising the validity and enforcement of any decisions that have already been issued or procedures that were already taken before the enforcement of the new Decree.

The details of the Decree will be published in the emirate’s official gazette and circulated to relevant authorities to enforce its provisions.