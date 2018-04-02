Finnish Ambassador praises Sheikha Fatima’s role in empowering Emirati Women

In her statement following her visit to the GWU and the office of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, U.N. Women, Swan said that Emirati women enjoy the support of the UAE’s wise leadership and Sheikha Fatima is a pioneer of women’s empowerment, who supports women in reaching all positions and professions, which has enabled them to participate in the country’s development.

During her visit to the office of U.N. Women in Abi Dhabi, Swan was accompanied by Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Office, who highlighted the role of the office in empowering women in the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries.

Swan thanked the UAE and Sheikha Fatima, who encouraged the launch of the office to provide key services to women.

She also toured the departments of the GWU, where she viewed the medals and shields received by Sheikha Fatima from the leaders of Arab, Islamic and international countries, as well as the thank messages from local and international organisations and institutions for her local and international efforts to support women.

Swan was accompanied by the directors of several departments of the GWU, who discussed the means of cooperation between both sides in the area of women’s empowerment.