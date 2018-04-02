Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Visa CEO

Sheikh Maktoum welcomed Kelly and his delegation, highlighting Dubai’s efforts to promote investment and benefit the national economy. His Highness said that all companies, investors and people in business are receiving particular attention, as the emirate provides them with an attractive business environment, in line with international standards.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Visa’s regional and international strategy and activities and ways of promoting their cooperation, to fulfil the company’s aspirations to expand in the Middle East, through the Visa Dubai Innovation Centre, inaugurated in 2016, which supports government digital transformation initiatives and payment systems and benefits both the public and private sectors.

The centre aims to develop e-payment systems and support innovators to build more straightforward and safer means of e-payments, as well as to provide a creative platform for application development in the payment and commercial sectors.

Kelly expressed his admiration for the UAE and Dubai and their overall development, as well as for their incentives and facilitation for companies and investors.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shibani, Director of the Dubai Ruler’s Court, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Department of Tourism and Commercial Marketing in Dubai and CEO of the Dubai International Trade Centre, Issa Kadhem, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre, and other officials.