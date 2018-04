The Al Musenah Club won the championship after beating the Tadamon Ateeq Club in the finals, which witnessed a large audience.

Mubarak bin Hamama, ERC Representative in Shabwa, and Ali Al Haramly, President of the Yemeni Football Federation, honoured the winners after the game and presented them with awards from the ERC.

The Al Musenah Youth Club won the 2018 Championship Cup and 100,000 Yemeni Riyals while the Tadamon Ateeq Club received the Second Place Cup and 50,000 Yemeni Riyals.