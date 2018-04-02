Abdullah bin Zayed meets Japanese Defence Minister

During the meeting, the two sides discussed mutual cooperation and friendship relations, especially in the military and defence fields. They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah re-affirmed the deep relations between the UAE and Japan and their keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The Japanese Minister, in turn, welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, reiterating its importance in strengthening cooperation between the two countries. He also praised the UAE's role and its initiatives to support the international community's efforts in bringing stability and peace worldwide.

The meeting was attended by UAE Ambassador to Japan Khaled Amran Al Ameri.