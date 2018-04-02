Abdullah bin Zayed meets Japanese Economy Minister

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan and ways of boosting and developing them in the economic, investment and industrial fields, as well as the mechanism of increasing trade volume exchange between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed re-affirmed the distinguished relations between the UAE and Japan and the keenness of both countries' leaderships to enhance them in various fields.

Minister Seko, in turn, welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, emphasising its importance in developing mutual cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Omran Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Japan.