Abdullah bin Zayed meets Japanese Economy Minister

  • Monday 02, April 2018 in 1:58 PM
  • Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Hiroshige Seko, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, during his current official visit to Japan.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan and ways of boosting and developing them in the economic, investment and industrial fields, as well as the mechanism of increasing trade volume exchange between the two countries.
 
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed re-affirmed the distinguished relations between the UAE and Japan and the keenness of both countries' leaderships to enhance them in various fields.
 
Minister Seko, in turn, welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, emphasising its importance in developing mutual cooperation.
 
The meeting was attended by Khalid Omran Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Japan.