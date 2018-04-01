Emirates Transport concludes health and safety awareness campaign

The month-long event, which was held under the theme ‘Let Safety Lead You’, aimed to increase awareness and provide basic health and safety training to employees of the federal transport corporation.



ET General Manager, Mohammed Abdullah Al Jarman, said the campaign proved very successful with more than 19,000 participants taking part, including ET employees working all over the country.



Most of the 104 events were also open to the general public, including school students.



Some of the events of the month-long campaign included workshops on first aid and firefighting, mock fire evacuations, lectures on healthy diet and nutrition, blood donation drives and free medical check-ups for employees.



"The awareness month was supported by contributions from 78 government and private sector organisations," added Al Jarman, during the closing ceremony.