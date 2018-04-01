Geneva Centre promotes partnership with Bahraini institutions

He expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom of Bahrain's efforts to develop education and update scientific research mechanisms and curricula, to become up to date with recent developments, while at the same time, preserving the nation’s identity.



He made this statement as he received Sheikha Dr. Monira bint Khalifa bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Executive Director of the Diplomatic Institute in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the accompanying delegation, during her visit to the Centre's headquarters in Geneva. During the meeting they discussed the promotion of cooperation to implement training programmes for diplomats in Bahrain, and draft joint research studies, highlighting the willingness of the centre to present its expertise in human rights and related consultations to Arab countries.



Dr. Al Qasim said that the Centre’s programmes and activities contribute to the promotion of global dialogue and increase awareness and capacity building through the development of programmes. It is aimed at building the professional capacities of employees and specialists in the field of human rights in public and private institutions, according to their needs and requirements.



Sheikha Dr. Monira praised the efforts and programmes of this leading international specialised centre, stressing the importance of promoting cooperation among Arab organisations working in foreign affairs through the exchange of expertise and consultations.