RAK, UAQ Rulers offer condolences on death of Owaidah Al Khaili

On their separate visits to the mourning majlis at Zakher area in Al Ain, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.



Condolences were also offered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior,Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation,Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO),Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President,Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and other Sheikhs and senior officials.