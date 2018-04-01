Chances of country being affected by crash of Chinese space station almost none

The team said that it is following up on updates, in co-operation with the International Astronomical Centre and a number of international space agencies and control centres, in implementation of previous memorandums of understanding signed by the UAE Space Agency.



This took place during the 6th meeting of the team, held Sunday at the headquarters of the UAE Space Agency, with the attendance of the representatives of the agency, the Ministry of Interior, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, NCEMA, the National Media Council, and the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM.



The participants in the meeting demonstrated the integrated mechanism in place to respond, in case of the fall of a space object to Earth, which includes six possible scenarios, while confirming that the possibility of it happening is extremely low.



Nasser Ahmed Al Rashidi, Director of the Space Policy and Legislation Department in the UAE Space Agency, said that the committee took all precautionary measures and determined the expected scenarios and the plans of dealing with falling debris, in view of its complete readiness to handle such events.