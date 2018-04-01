Emirates Youth Council exchanges knowledge with Singaporean counterpart

The delegation, which included Saeed Mohammed Al Nazari, Executive Director of the Emirates Youth Council, as well as Aisha Al Hamrani and Iman Al Mughiri, members of the Youth Council team, visited the headquarters of the National Youth Council of Singapore, which is the authority responsible for suggesting and adopting youth policies and initiatives, and reviewed local youth initiatives.



The delegation presented their working procedures and the prominent youth initiatives and events in the UAE, which aim to achieve the National Agenda for Emirati youth, while affirming to Singaporean officials that Emirati youth are participating in the country’s development, due to the faith of the UAE leadership in the importance of involving them in creating their future.



The delegation also reviewed the strategy of the Singaporean Ministry of Education and its key events in supporting talented youth in all areas, as well as its preparations for the annual National Youth Festival for Students in Singapore.



The Emirati delegation highlighted the UAE’s experience in establishing youth centres according to the highest international standards, which aim to effectively utilise the talents and skills of Emirati youth and provide the appropriate environment for them to create the UAE’s future, based on advanced science and skills.



The delegation also met with Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, where they discussed the best methods to support the nation’s youth and how to showcase them in the Embassy’s events, as well as the exchange of knowledge between government institutions in the UAE and Singapore.