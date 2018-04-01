Needs of autistic women and girls highlighted

"We need to pay more attention to women and girls who have autism because of the peculiar social and cultural circumstances in which they are living," Buhumaid said.

The Economic and Social Council, ECOSOC, is observing the WAAD this year with the theme, "Empowering Women and Girls with Autism" to focus on the importance of empowering women and girls with autism and involving them and their representative organisations in policy and decision making to address these challenges within the context of the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, CRPD.

The minister also called for, "improving the practices in place for integrating this social segment in the community and their surrounding environment through training, rehabilitation and other social activities aimed at improving their prospects".

"We are marking this year's version of the global event with the theme, "Let's be United for Fighting Autism," to highlight the need to boost efforts exerted by the public and private sectors and the society at large to support the autistic people

and their families.

MOCD, out of its keenness on providing its services to all those who need it, has so far issued around 17 thousand social support cards for people with determination across the country, 1,942 of which are for people with autism disorder, 375 of whom are women and girls, she said. "Although the number of women and girls with autism is relatively less than men and boys, we make sure to provide services that cater for the needs of both of them through our healthcare and rehabilitation facilities and early intervention centres for people with determination located across the Emirates," the Minister explained.

We also recently have issued a licence for the Emirates Autism Society, EAS, that organises seminars, sessions and activities that help raise awareness among the public and families with autistic people with autism, Buhumaid said, adding that the Ministry interacts with relevant specialised bodies in the UAE to acquire more privileges in the field of education, culture and work for autistic patients.