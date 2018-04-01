FNC, Brazilian Senate discuss enhancing ties

During the meeting that took place Sunday in Dubai, the two sides discussed ways of promoting ties of cooperation and friendship in all areas, mainly parliamentary.

Bin Ghalita stressed the importance of promoting political cooperation and strengthening links between the FNC and the Brazilian Parliament, hailing the strength of relations between the UAE and Brazil.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasised the importance of promoting parliamentary cooperation through the establishment of a congressional friendship committee, exchange of visits and experiences, and unification of stances and opinions during participation in various international governmental events.

Fernando and his accompanying delegation underlined the importance of developing mutual ties between the two friendly countries in different areas and promoting parliamentary relations between the FNC and the Brazilian Parliament.

The meeting was attended by Salem Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Member of the FNC, Dr. Jaber Al Zaabi, Assisting Secretary-General for Meetings and Committees of the General Secretariat, and Fernando Luis Limos Iqerga, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE.

The Brazilian delegation visited the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi, the Zayed Hall where the FNC sessions are held, and the Etihad Museum, which documents the achievements and developments of the UAE's parliamentary journey.