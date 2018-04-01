‘Beit Al Khair’ spends AED14.4 million on orphans in 2017

The association spent AED3,529,902 to pay for entertainment, cultural trips and activities, and donated money to fund Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha feasts, as well as purchasing Eid clothing.

Beit Al Khair has placed orphanages and the care of orphans on the top of its priorities and projects, which include a project that cared for 1,830 children in 2017 to mark Orphan’s Day, which it considers a pivotal opportunity to highlight this important segment of the community.

It also launched a new initiative at the end of the Year of Giving, entitled, 'Aoun', to support the needs of orphans by allocating a unique mobile phone number as a dedicated service responding to their urgent needs, 24 hours a day.

During the Year of Zayed, the association’s plan includes the organisation of Umrah trips, whose first group of participants returned on Friday and were received upon their arrival by Saeed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Deputy Director-General of the Association. A donor covered the expenses of the trips, while the Dubai Courts covered the costs of the trip of another group of orphans, in light of the association’s commitment to social responsibility and as part of its ongoing cooperation with the Dubai Courts.