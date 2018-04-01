UAE participates in 43rd Annual Meeting of Islamic Development Bank Group

The UAE delegation will be headed by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, in the presence of specialists from the Ministry.

Al Tayer stressed that the country’s participation in such meetings strengthens its network of international relations with various financial institutions across the globe. He said, "The IDB annual meetings are becoming an important platform in the current period, in light of member countries’ efforts to overcome challenges of the global economy by promoting economic and financial cooperation, and developing plans and strategies aimed at achieving sustainable economic and social development."

The annual meeting of the IDB Group will commence its ceremony on Tuesday, 3rd April, followed by a number of working sessions, roundtable with the board of governors, and seminars to conclude this year’s meetings.