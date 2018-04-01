UAE flies Yemeni child to India for medical treatment

Sharjah 24- WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent has sent a Yemeni child to India for medical treatment. The child, called Aseel, suffers from a ventricular septal defect, known as a 'hole in the heart.' The humanitarian gesture is part of the UAE's continuous efforts to support the Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering, especially during the difficult circumstances facing them as a result of the crisis in the country.
The girl's family expressed their appreciation to the ERC, the UAE leadership and people for the gesture, and for their continuous support of the Yemeni people.