UAE, Moldova accelerate cooperation

  • Saturday 31, March 2018 in 10:22 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Ways of cooperation across multiple domains, primarily food, agriculture and logistics, were the main topics of discussion at a meeting Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, had on Saturday with Tudor Ulianovschi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova.
The two ministers affirmed the importance of the recent steps taken by the two countries to advance diplomatic and economic ties to a higher level and pave the ground for more fruitful cooperation in areas of trade exchange.

Preparations for the 2nd UAE - Moldova Business Forum, slated for May in UAE, were discussed during the meeting.

"UAE has successful companies specialising in agricultural investments and now working in East Europe, which would incentivise partnerships between the two countries in this key sector," said Al Mansouri, affirming the two sides' determination to accelerate tourist and cultural ties.

The Moldovian Minister affirmed his country's determination to boost cooperation ties across different domains, noting that Moldova boasts an investment-conducive environment that positions the country among the key logistics hubs in East Europe.