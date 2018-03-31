UAE, Moldova accelerate cooperation

The two ministers affirmed the importance of the recent steps taken by the two countries to advance diplomatic and economic ties to a higher level and pave the ground for more fruitful cooperation in areas of trade exchange.



Preparations for the 2nd UAE - Moldova Business Forum, slated for May in UAE, were discussed during the meeting.



"UAE has successful companies specialising in agricultural investments and now working in East Europe, which would incentivise partnerships between the two countries in this key sector," said Al Mansouri, affirming the two sides' determination to accelerate tourist and cultural ties.



The Moldovian Minister affirmed his country's determination to boost cooperation ties across different domains, noting that Moldova boasts an investment-conducive environment that positions the country among the key logistics hubs in East Europe.