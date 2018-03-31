UAE, Lithuania, advance cooperation

This was stated by Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade, at a meeting with a Lithuania business delegation currently visiting the country.



Al Saleh said the visit paid last year by the Lithuanian president to the UAE provided a significant impetus to trade and investment relations between the two countries.



He briefed the Lithuanian delegation on the incentives provided by the UAE government to propel FDIs and diversify the economy in preparation for the post-oil era.

"The UAE government is keen to build up a dynamic, sustainable and knowledge-based economy by facilitating foreign investments and focusing on innovation with the objective of maintaining the country's robust position as a key global tourist and trade hub," said Al Saleh, noting that the UAE is now ranked as the world's third largest re-export hub.



The Lithuanian delegations was briefed on the key trade agreements signed by the UAE with different world countries and the fundamental business platforms considered as the main catalyst for economic growth in the country, primarily petrochemicals, alternative & renewable energy, hydrocarbons, infrastructure, industrialisation, healthcare, education, space, real estate, tourism, agriculture, and water resources.

The meeting was attended by a number of the ministry officials.