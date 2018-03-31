EDA to host workshop on gender balance in policy

Set to take place on 22nd April, the event will be held at the Academy in conjunction with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hedayah, and the Washington DC-based School of Advanced International Studies, SAIS, of Johns Hopkins University.

The workshop aims to increase young practitioners’ understanding of the importance of ensuring gender balance in the UAE’s foreign policy arena. Titled ‘MENA Diplomacy Dialogue: The Role of Gender in Foreign and Security Policy’, the session will also offer participants an opportunity to exchange insights and to reflect on the United Nation’s Women, Peace and Security Agenda.

Key topics that will be examined include the region’s efforts in countering violent extremism, peace negotiations, and the role of gender balance in facilitating these processes. The workshop is now open for applications from members of the public aged between 18 and 35 years with a keen interest in discussing and discovering innovative ideas on issues related to diplomacy and international security.

Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Deputy Director-General of EDA, said, "As an academy that is committed to providing our students with a well-rounded and practical education, it is crucial for us to address and face one of the most important foreign relations topics of our time. The inclusion of women in peace and security has proven to be vastly beneficial. Research indicates that peace agreements that have benefitted from women’s input tend to last longer, often because they address the deeper socio-economic causes of conflict.

"Yet, despite this awareness and relentless calls from international advocacy groups for increased participation of women, a great gender gap still remains. Women continue to be excluded from pivotal negotiation processes on areas such as reconstruction efforts or new laws. I encourage youth from all walks of life to participate in this important workshop."

In 2000, the UN Security Council passed a historic resolution acknowledging that women’s equal and meaningful participation in peace and security initiatives is vital for sustainable peace. Ever since, the organisation’s Women, Peace and Security Agenda has gained traction and become an essential part of current foreign and security policy thinking.