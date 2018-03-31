NCM issues poor visibility warning

It went on to say that visibility will be reduced to less than one nautical mile at times from 11:00 am on Saturday until 11:00 am Sunday morning.
The NCM also called on automobile drivers to take all necessary precautions and to follow traffic regulations as a result of widespread dust which will reduce visibility to less than 1,500 metres across western areas of the country until 18:00 pm Saturday evening.
It went on to say that visibility will be reduced to less than one nautical mile at times from 11:00 am on Saturday until 11:00 am Sunday morning.