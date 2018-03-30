UN official commends ERC's role in Yemen

Speaking at a meeting with Ahmed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, the UN official said that their visit to Hadramaut aims to boost the performance of UN offices and assess the possibility of opening more offices in Mukalla, to serve the governorates of Mahrah, Shabwa and Socotra, and as part of their humanitarian action plan to identify the areas that are most in need on the Hadramaut coast and Wadi. During the meeting, which took place at the Ramada Hotel in Mukalla, the two sides discussed the current humanitarian situation in Yemen and in Hadramaut. Al Neyadi highlighted the ERC's plans, which coincides with the Year of Zayed, and its procedures for transporting food aid and implementing services, healthcare and development projects. He also spoke about the projects undertaken by the authority since the liberation of Hadramaut. Both sides stressed the need for further co-ordination between the ERC and UN authorities throughout the coming period.