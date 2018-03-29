UAE Ambassador delivers a lecture on 'Year of Zayed' at University of Bucharest

The lecture was attended the University's Vice Chancellor, Director of the Arabic Studies Centre and the students of the Centre.

The lecture was organised as part of the 'Year of Zayed', to commemorate the UAE's founding father; the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The lecture started with a short documentary about the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, his memorable quotes and his role in the building of the union.

In his lecture, Ambassador Al Matroushi highlighted the role played by Sheikh Zayed in the creation, and subsequent progress of the UAE and his plans to develop key sectors like education and healthcare.

He also spoke about the history of relations between the UAE and Romania and the strong ties of friendship between the two peoples.