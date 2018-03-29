Ministry of Community Development praises nation’s support for people of determination

She made this statement during the ministry’s participation in a community march organised by the UAE Down Syndrome Association, which was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, and saw the participation of all the segments of the community and people of determination with down syndrome, as well as community leaders and volunteers.

Suhail highlighted the ministry’s desire to change the community’s views on people of determination, especially those with Down syndrome, as well as its role in co-operating with partner agencies to explore their potential and encourage them to become a key part of community development.

She stressed that the purpose of the ministry’s participation in the march is to encourage people of determination with Down syndrome to interact with their environment, as well as to promote the community’s role in supporting them and highlighting their skills and potential.