Geneva Centre for Human Rights hails UAE's efforts in supporting Yemen

This came in a statement on the occasion of the UAE's generous pledge to support the United Nations 2018 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, YHRP, which amounts to about half billion dollars, which, together with the Saudi contribution, constitutes the biggest support for the plan.

Dr. Al Qassim praised the humanitarian efforts of the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow up and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Dr. Al Qassim said that the UAE community is witnessing a strong stand and cohesion with its leadership, which emphasises their determination to protect the Arab national security.

He also highlighted the UAE's leading role in providing humanitarian assistance worldwide according to reports of international institutions, which confirms the UAE's commitment to achieve stability and a decent life for Yemeni people.