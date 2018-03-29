ERC launches general cleaning campaign in Mocha, Yemen

The five-day campaign witnessed a wide participation of Yemeni citizens and school students, as part of the ERC’s humanitarian, development and service activities in the liberated governorates and cities of Yemen.

The campaign targeted cleaning the city’s residential and commercial areas, and tonnes of accumulated waste which were caused by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, were cleared.

The campaign highlighted the beauty of Mocha and promoted the culture of general cleanliness as key in fighting against diseases and epidemics.

The residents of Mocha praised the UAE's humanitarian, services and development support through the ERC, in different sectors including sanitation, electricity, water, health, education and other service sectors that directly benefit Yemeni citizens.

The UAE is continuing its humanitarian projects in Yemen as part of its continuous efforts to support the brothers in Yemen and those affected by the current siege imposed by the Houthis.