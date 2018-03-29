Ajman Ruler receives Abu Dhabi Media Company delegation

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the importance, role and objectives of the national media in promoting the UAE's development process and achievements progressed under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman commended the role played by Abu Dhabi Media in bringing about positive changes in areas of interest to all members of society, especially the local programmes that aim to enlighten young people and support the issues of interest to the local and Arab communities.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid was briefed from the media delegation about the objectives, strategy and plans of Abu Dhabi Media.

Dr. Bin Tamim and members of the delegation expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince, pointing out that Abu Dhabi Media has various plans and programmes that deal with community issues.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.