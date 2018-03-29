ERC concludes relief campaign for citizens of As Silw, Yemen

The ERC started the campaign on 3rd March, 2018, as the first organisation to reach to the liberated district, by distributing 3,000 food package in five phases.

The first phase was launched with the distribution of 821 packages while 1,180 packages were distributed during the second phase which was launched on 10th March, and 368 packages were distributed on 18th March as part of the third phase.

The fourth phase was launched on 21st March with the distribution of 131 packages. Meanwhile, the ERC concluded the rescue campaign yesterday, by distributing 488 packages.