UAE offers AED1.84 billion to support Yemen

The move is part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people from the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.



The coalition has announced the provision of US$1.5 billion to support the United Nations YHRP, which is equivalent to more than half of the needs of the response plan. The UAE and Saudi Arabia alone provided US$1 billion.



The coalition countries announced a comprehensive plan to facilitate aid access to various Yemeni regions through the rehabilitation of roads, ports, and airports to increase the flow of goods, relief aid, and fuel for hospitals, power plants and public buildings.



Since April 2015, the UAE has provided AED10.4 billion (US$2.83 billion) and it will continue to provide direct assistance to Yemen and support programmes to restore stability and rehabilitation of infrastructure. It will also strengthen cooperation with the United Nations organisations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and international organisations working in the humanitarian field.