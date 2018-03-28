Phase 3 of Mohamed Bin Zayed's Award for the Best GCC Teacher concluded

The visiting teams got firsthand knowledge about the experiences of participating teachers and its positive effects on the educational field in their respective countries, the organising committee said. Adding that the outcomes of this stage will be referred to the jury for endorsement before being submitted to the award's higher committee for final approval.



Some entries focused on the use of technology in the educational process, whereas others were very creative in highlighting the national identities of the students and the importance of the social voluntary works. Other were very successful in cementing partnerships with parents, guardians and the public and turning them into effective elements in the educational process.



Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Control and Support Services and Chairman of the Higher Committee, said that the competition was met with a large turnout from teachers across the GCC countries.



Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Member of the Awards's Higher Committee,said that the awards reflects our visionary leadership's keenness on improving the education sector on the local level and across the world.



The AED6 million award was launched in 2017, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to honour outstanding teachers in the GCC region with a view of empowering future generations with the best education and paving the way towards a knowledge-based community.