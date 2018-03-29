ERC launches water network in Hadramaut, Yemen

The launch was attended by Yemeni representatives, Abdulhadi Al Tamimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of Wadi and Sahara Affairs, Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Al Tamimi, as well as Shawki Al Tamimi and Hassan Haidar, supervisors of the ERC’s projects in Hadramaut, and several project engineers and social figures.

The launch was followed by the completion of the excavation, extension and linking of wells to the region’s water tank, as well as the restoration of the internal network, the installation of pumping plants, and the operation of the water network and solar energy panels.

Ahmed Al Niyadi, Deputy Director of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the project is part of the UAE’s efforts to launch infrastructure projects in Hadramaut and ease the suffering of local residents caused by the scarcity of water, as well as to provide them with the best services. He added that linking the water network to Alsum, Al Asseebah and Assam will increase the level of water in the wells of the Zaman region, which will provide additional quantities of water for the residents of the local and neighbouring areas.

Al Niyadi also highlighted the ERC’s desire to solve the issue of water scarcity in Hadramaut, which particularly suffers from this problem while noting that the Hadramaut Desert recently witnessed severe droughts.

Al Tamimi praised the ERC’s cooperation and its funding of the project while thanking the UAE for supporting services and infrastructure projects in Hadramaut.