Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from GK Investment Holding

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the importance of social and international co-operation in strengthening and empowering the community, with the latest tools, to prevent genetic disorders that are widespread in the UAE.

The association was honoured by GK Investment Holding as a key Emirati research institute, highlighting their co-operation and support for genetic research, which will enable specialists to utilise knowledge related to genetic diseases.

Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, said, to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the association was honoured by the company for its successful community efforts, which are proven by statistics, to increase social awareness about the methods of preventing genetic diseases, since its establishment in 2004.

She noted that the partnership with GK serves the health and scientific strategy, which is represented in three axes that is "scientific support to empower the local adequacies specialised in the stem cells field and the methods of prevention and treatment from genetic diseases."

She pointed out that co-operation between the UAE Genetic Diseases Association and the Sheikh Zayed Research Centre has resulted in many accomplishments on the national level including the prevention of genetic diseases as services were offered to 33,281 people between the age of 18 and 28.

Kamel Ghribi, Chairman of GK Investment Holding, affirmed that this co-operation is the beginning of a long-term partnership with the UAE Genetic Diseases Association coinciding with the Year of Zayed.

"Healthcare is considered one of the most important fields which we focus on, and we renew our commitment through the strategic partnerships all over the world as GK Investment is one of the stakeholders in Gruppo Ospedaliero San Donato, GSD, which is the biggest leading private hospital group in Italy and the biggest in Europe with 18 hospitals," he added.