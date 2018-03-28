UAE Ambassador meets Polish FM

The meeting discussed bilateral relations of friendship and co-operation and ways to enhance them in all fields.

Ambassador Al Sabri highlighted the activities undertaken by the embassy in 2018 in Warsaw to mark the 'Year of Zayed', and to join Poland in celebrating its 100th Independence Day anniversary.

He stressed the role of the embassy in furthering the UAE's ties with Poland and referred to the latter's participation in EXPO 2020 Dubai.

Professor Czaputowicz praised his country's strong relations with the UAE, which is one of Poland’s key partners in the region. He added that Poland is looking forward to its participation in EXPO 2020 Dubai.

Also discussed was flydubai's recent launch of new services to Krakow in Poland and the anticipated impact of this on boosting commercial, economic, cultural and tourism relations between the two countries.