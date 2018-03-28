Minister of Community Development attends Mother of the Nation Festival

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the festival, now in its third edition, continues to celebrate the inspirational values of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, by giving families the chance to enjoy a range of activities designed to foster learning, collaboration and entertainment.

During the visit, the minister visited the festival’s key section, the ALZAD – World of Food Pavilion. The food pavilion delves into the impact of people’s nutritional choices on their bodies and the environment, and our collective responsibility towards the development of a healthy sustainable society.

Running until Saturday 31st March, the festival opens its doors daily from Sundays to Thursdays from 16:00 until midnight, and on weekends from 14:00 until midnight.