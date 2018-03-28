FNC Ministry organises family-building workshop for employees

Hosted in collaboration with a number of government departments, and in conjunction the General Women’s Union – the ministry’s strategic partner – 54 employees attended the session, dedicated to discussing the policies of the Ministry of Community Development in the field of family building. The session is part of the ministry’s continuous efforts to promote political participation among all segments of society.

Among those taking part in the visit were employees from Fatima College of Health Sciences, Institute of Applied Technology, Emirates Steel, Abu Dhabi Airports, Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, Mubadala, Zakat Fund, Higher Corporation for Specialised Economic Zones, National Archives, and the General Women’s Union.

The programme included a tour of the FNC Museum, as well as presentations in the Thani bin Abdullah Hall to introduce the ministry's role in promoting the culture of political participation among women. Discussing the Women’s Political Empowerment Programme, Aisha bin Samnouh, member of the FNC, spoke about the indispensable role of women in parliamentary life, saying that they are the voice of the nation and an invaluable resource that serves the country.

Dr. Saeed Al Ghafli, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, said, "The ministry is committed to educating all segments of society about the experience of the Federal National Council. The presence of such a large number of female members in the council is evidence of the level of political awareness among women, and a catalyst to encourage them to actively participate in developing the executive and legislative functions of the UAE."

Al Ghafli pointed out that the Women’s Political Empowerment Programme. launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the country’s 34th National Day, has enabled Emirati women to actively participate in political life. The programme is a testament to the confidence that the country's leadership places in women, he added, underlining the positive role of women in the national political system and in the decision-making process.

"The ministry works to promote the culture of political participation among women through its programmes and initiatives that seek to raise awareness of its role," Al Ghafli said. "It also aims to highlight the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the constitution, as well as the duties it imposes."