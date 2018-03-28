MoFAIC calls on UAE nationals to join country’s diplomatic corps through Emirates Diplomatic Academy

Candidates that meet entry requirements may submit their applications through the Emirates Diplomatic Academy (EDA) by visiting www.eda.ac.ae and filling out the application form.

Applicants are not required to hold academic degrees in disciplines such as political science, history or economics. However, interested candidates must enroll through the Post-Graduate Diploma Programme in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations of EDA.

The nine-month Post-Graduate Diploma Programme combines academic courses with practical experience. Through lectures, meetings and interactive discussions with world diplomats and decision-makers, students will gain an unparalleled understanding of all aspects of international relations, with courses reflecting 21st century dynamics.

The announcement comes in recognition of the EDA’s achievements and its pivotal role in building efficient national capacities. Since its inception, the Academy has established itself as a centre of excellence and graduated a number of Emirati diplomats, who are playing a key role in shaping the future of the UAE’s diplomacy and are contributing to strengthen the status of the country internationally.

The Academy will not only educate and prepare UAE nationals to serve and represent the country, but will also provide them with the guidance and insights necessary to enable them to explore regional and global issues that affect the UAE and, ultimately, consolidate and enhance the nation’s international standing.

Applicants wishing to apply for the programme at EDA must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from an accredited university that is recognised by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and a GPA above 2.5 on a 4-point scale. They also need to have achieved a TOEFL score above 550 or equivalent (computer-based TOEFL score of 213, Internet-based TOEFL score of 79-80), or an IELTS score above 6.0. Entry procedures will also include several other assessments. Applicants working in government or semi-governmental entities are required to be nominated by their respective organisations.

In end-2017, EDA launched an additional programme, the Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations, for students who have successfully completed the Academy's Post-Graduate Diploma Programme. The Master of Arts programme enhances students’ existing skillsets with specialised knowledge of global and regional issues, particularly those relevant to the UAE and the wider Middle East.