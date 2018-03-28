UAE Ambassador discusses cooperation with Pakistani official

During the meeting, Al Zaabi emphasised the importance of working in the near future to activate various consular and joint committees and projects, which he said would strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Al Zaabi briefed Janjua on the results of his successful visits to various regions and cities in Pakistan, as well as current and future humanitarian projects carried out by the UAE in the country. He also reaffirmed the significance of the historical relationship between the UAE and Pakistan, which was established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Pakistani Foreign Secretary in turn praised the distinguished relationship her country enjoys with the UAE, affirming cooperation plans between the two countries to achieve their ambitions.