Abu Dhabi hosts meeting of Emirati-Mauritanian ministerial committee

Al Jaber said that the UAE and Mauritania enjoy a strong bilateral relationship in line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries. He also pointed out that there are great potentials for more constructive and fruitful co-operation between the two brotherly countries in different areas, including food security, livestock, fisheries, mining, renewable and conventional energy, tourism and services.

"Mauritania with its strategic location, as the export gate to Europe, has a lot to offer for the Emirati private sector," he added.

The Mauritanian minister reiterated her country's support for UAE's sovereignty and ownership over the three islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, and the Emirati endeavours to put an end to the Iranian occupation of the three islands peacefully.

The two sides stressed that they have a lot in common with regards to current Arab, regional and international issues, including fighting terrorism and Iranian interventions in regional affairs aimed at undermining security and stability.

The UAE has many development projects in Mauritania, most notably Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Nouakchott, Mohammed bin Zayed Military College and Shaikh Zayed Solar Power Plant.

Two-way trade exchange including the trade zones reached US$ 91.2 million in 2016, a growth of 48 per cent over 2015.International trade data indicates that the UAE is second largest exporter to the Mauritanian market.

At the end of meetings, the two ministers attended the signing ceremony of a number of MoUs that cover areas of establishing joint business council, draft MoU between the two ministries of foreign affairs for coordination on international issues, draft MoU for supporting the capabilities of civil society and public interest organizations in both countries, in addition to a draft MoU between the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Mauritania's Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines for cooperation in areas of electricity and renewable energy, MoU in telecommunications and IT and a draft MoU for cultural cooperation.