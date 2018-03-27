UAE reiterates its support for peace and stability in Afghanistan

Speaking at the Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan, Dr. Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said that the commitment to supporting the Afghani people's vision for attaining peace and stability across political, security, economic and humanitarian areas was one of the major concerns of the UAE for more than one decade.

The event, with the theme, "Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Collaboration", is organised from March 26th to 27th for achieving peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and involves regional powers and representatives from the US, Russia, China Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Nations and the European Union.

He also added, "We participate in this conference to take part in the international efforts aimed at pushing and supporting the political process in Afghanistan and to make this a success we need the involvement of the regional countries and the international community without negative intervention from the neighbouring countries".

Gargash pointed out that the UAE, with its clear-cut stance against extremism and terrorism, "Strongly denounces the systematic use of terrorism in Afghanistan and believes that terrorising and targeting civilians poses one of the serious challenges that face Afghanistan and undermines the path of the political settlement".

He also said that the UAE, because of committing itself for achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan, fell victim to terrorism and realises that, "Any genuine political solution should address this side of the issue".

The minister reiterated the "UAE's condemnation of all forms of terrorism regardless of who stands behind them."

The UAE also supports the efforts aimed at attaining development in Afghanistan through regional initiatives that work to boost the economic ties between the country and its neighboures or through direct bilateral efforts, he added.

He pointed out that the UAE would also continue to undertake its humanitarian duties towards the Afghani people.

Gargash also thanked Uzbekistan for hosting the conference.